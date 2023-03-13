JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Mahindra CIE tumbles on large volumes; holds 200-day SMA
Business Standard

Alembic Pharma says USFDA clears Karakhadi facility

Capital Market 

The drug maker announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) successfully completed the inspection for its derma facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat without any observations.

The inspection was conducted from 6th to 10th March 2023.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The drug maker reported 29% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.92 crore despite a 18.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1509.02 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.85% to Rs 495.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU