Alembic Pharma says USFDA clears Karakhadi facility

The drug maker announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) successfully completed the inspection for its derma facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat without any observations.The inspection was conducted from 6th to 10th March 2023.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
The drug maker reported 29% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.92 crore despite a 18.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1509.02 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip was down 0.85% to Rs 495.05 on the BSE.
