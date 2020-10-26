Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives final USFDA approval for Timolol Maleate Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25% and 0.5%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Timoptic-XE Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25% and 0.5%, of Bausch Health US, LLC.
Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. Alembic has been granted a Competitive Generic Therapies (CGT) designation for this ANDA and it is eligible for 180 days of . CGT exclusivity as it is the first approved ANDA.
Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25% and 0.5% has an estimated market size of US$ 71 million for twelve months ending June 2020 according to IQVIA.
This ANDA has been co-developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 134 ANDA approvals (117 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
