Board of Persistent Systems appoints CEO

At meeting held on 24 October 2020The Board of Persistent Systems at its recently concluded meeting on 24 October 2020 has appointed Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from October 23, 2020. Accordingly, his designation has been changed to 'Executive Director and Chief Executive Office'.
