Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Macitentan Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Macitentan Tablets, 10 mg. The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Opsumit Tablets, 10 mg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (Actelion). Macitentan Tablets are an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to delay disease progression.

Disease progression included: death, initiation of intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH (decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional PAH treatment). Macitentan Tablets also reduced hospitalization for PAH. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses."

Macitentan Tablets, 10 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 797 million for twelve months ending Dec 2021 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received year to date (YTD) 22 approvals (15 final approvals and 7 tentative approvals) and a cumulative total of 161 ANDA approvals (138 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

