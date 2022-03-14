Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Macitentan Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals bags USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets
Indices trade at day's high
Alembic receives USFDA tentative approval for Selexipag Tablets
Alembic Pharma rises after receiving tentative approval for hypertension drug
Zydus receives USFDA approval to market Roflumilast Tablets 500 mcg
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Macitentan Tablets, 10 mg. The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Opsumit Tablets, 10 mg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (Actelion). Macitentan Tablets are an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to delay disease progression.
Disease progression included: death, initiation of intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH (decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional PAH treatment). Macitentan Tablets also reduced hospitalization for PAH. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses."
Macitentan Tablets, 10 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 797 million for twelve months ending Dec 2021 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has received year to date (YTD) 22 approvals (15 final approvals and 7 tentative approvals) and a cumulative total of 161 ANDA approvals (138 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU