CSB Bank intimates of proposed strike by United Forum of Bank Unions

From 01 March to 04 March 2022

CSB Bank announced that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given notice that members of all the constituent unions of UFBU propose to go on strike on Monday, the 1-4 March 2022, demanding resolution of several issues.

ln case the proposed strike materialises, employees and officers of the Bank belonging to the constituent unions of UFBU in the Bank, may partake in the same which may affect the normal functioning of the branches/ offices of the Bank at a minimum level, as only less than 30% of the total work force of the Bank is affiliated to various unions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)