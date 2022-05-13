Allied Digital Services launches FinoAllied Platform

-
For digitization of small and mid-sized banksAllied Digital Services announced the launch of its new FinTech product FinoAllied which is an Al-Powered Conversational Banking platform, that comes with built-in banking services and transactions fully ready to be offered to the customers through various digital channels of the banks.
