For partnering on technological innovations on EcoFriendly Plastics & Renewable Energy Sources

Vikas Lifecare has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic alliance with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, India, to strengthen its R&D Activities, Technology Transfers, for improving and augmenting its product offerings.

Under this partnership, Vikas Lifecare will work together with Amity University in selecting, evaluating and finally the commercial implementation of the technological innovations, ideas, molecules, formulations, products etc with a special focus on EcoFriendly Plastics & Renewable Energy Sources. Vikas Lifecare shall have pre-emptive rights on the innovations, technologies and products developed under this partnership.

It is through such partnership that among many significant business values, Vikas Lifecare find another agile and prestigious partner in its pursuit for providing better and affordable, advance-technology backed products.

