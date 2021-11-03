APSEZ October 2021 cargo volumes rises 7% M-o-M to 24.76 MMT

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
Adani Ports Q4 PAT soars 285% YoY to Rs 1288 cr
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Gangavaram Port
Adani Port gains after strong business update
Adani Ports records 79% growth in handled cargo volume in May 2021
-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced its monthly business updates before market hours on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s portfolio of ports handled cargo volume of 24.76 MMT (million metric tonnes) including 2.11 MMT for Gangavaram Port, showing signs of recovery from September 2021, by recording a growth of 7% M-o-M (month-on-month). During the month, Hazira Port in Gujarat handled record liquid cargo volume of 0.49 MMT which is the highest in this port's history.
Coal volumes recovered in the month of October 2021 and grew 21% M-o-M to 7.67 MMT. During the first seven months of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 184.67 MMT (including 18.01 MMT for Gangavaram Port), registering a growth of 50% on a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) basis. Three new bulk rakes were added (under GPWIS) during the month of October 2021, taking the total number of bulk rakes to 21.
Its Bulk rail movement (GPWIS) was seen gathering momentum and growing fast on handling cargo volume of 0.73 MMT, its highest ever monthly cargo for the business.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s consolidated net profit fell 30.5% to Rs 968.34 crore on 21.70% increase in net sales to Rs 3,532.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) lost 0.30% to close at Rs 702.40 on BSE. APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to a ports & logistics platform.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU