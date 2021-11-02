Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bayer CropScience Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2021.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd crashed 7.96% to Rs 260.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd tumbled 7.21% to Rs 4658.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1006 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd lost 6.38% to Rs 2805.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41112 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd slipped 5.94% to Rs 175.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd fell 5.76% to Rs 221.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63665 shares in the past one month.

