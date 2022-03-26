Arihant Capital sets 15 April as record date for stock split

-
Arihant Capital Markets board fixed 15 Apr 2022 as the record date for the proposed 5-for-1 stock split.The company's board on 3 March 2022, approved splitting each share of face value of Rs 5 each into five shares of face value Re 1 each (5-for-1).
Arihant Capital Markets provides stock broking service in India. The company's consolidated net profit rose 46.48% to Rs 13.11 crore on 68.95% increase in total income to Rs 48.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Share of Arihant Capital Markets fell 1.61% to settle at Rs 393.85 on Friday.
