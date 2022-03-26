Emami acquires Dermicool from Reckitt for Rs 432 cr

Emami on Friday announced the acquisition of Dermicool, one of the leading brands in heat powder and cool talc category from Reckitt.
The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions.
The brand is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season. It commands approximately 20% market share in the high growth and low penetrated category. Combined with Emami's Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become leader in this niche category which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimize costs.
Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami, said, "We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future."
Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has always been open to growth through inorganic route. Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the Company in the past few years.
Emami is one of the FMCG Companies in India in personal & healthcare space and is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group of Companies. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing personal care, healthcare and beauty products. Emami's leading brands are Boroplus, Navratna, Zandu, Fair & Handsome and Kesh King among others.
The company reported 5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 220 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 209 crore in Q3 FY21. Consolidated revenue rose by 4% YoY to Rs 972 crore. Domestic business grew by 3% on a year-on-year basis.
The scrip shed 0.14% to end at Rs 449.95 on the BSE yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU