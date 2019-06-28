Around 49.10 Lakh Candidates Trained Under Centrally Sponsored Centrally Managed Component Of PMKVY

Under the Centrally Sponsored Centrally Managed (CSCM) component of PMKVY 2.0, as on 12.06.2019, 49.10 lakh (appx.) candidates have been trained in the country, according to a latest update from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) imparts employable skills to the youth through long term and short term training. The Ministry is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), launched in 2015, to provide employable skills to the youth of the nation.

Owing to the success of PMKVY 1.0, the scheme was re-launched in October, 2016 called PMKVY 2.0 (2016-2020) on pan-India basis with a target to provide skilling to one crore people under Short Term Training (STT), Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and Special Project (SP) across the country over four years (2016-2020) with an outlay of 12,000 crore. Long term training is provided through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The total no. of ITIs have increased from 11964 in the year 2014 to 14494 in the year 2019 and trainees enrollment increased from 16.9 lakh in 2014-15 to 23.08 lakh in 2018-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)