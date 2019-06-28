Refining And Petrochemicals Industry Urged To Submit Project Reports For Environmental Clearances

-
ALSO READ
Launch of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) By Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change a Landmark Step: FICCI
Government launches National Clean Air Programme to cut pollutants by 2024
Climate change a reality, needs to be tacked at ground level: Env Ministry secy
Environment Ministry advises Delhi Govt to come up with Heat Wave Action Plan
Don't use single-use plastic for LS poll preparations, Environment Ministry asks states, UTs
-
J S Sharma, Member, Expert Appraisal Committee, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has advised Refining and petrochemicals industry to submit their project reports for environmental clearances, taking due care of environmental and ecological sensitivities to Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also advised the industry to make feasible study of projects relating to refining and petrochemicals in such a manner so that the issue of risk management and corporate social responsibilities are adequately addressed with solutions around which such green field projects are proposed to be set up.
Addressing a National Refining & Petrochemicals Conclave under aegis of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Sharma reminded that India has certain commitment towards climate change, environmental and ecological front to multilateral institutions for drastic reductions of carbon emissions and accordingly clearances are considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee to all upcoming projects including those in refining and petrochemicals areas. Therefore, utmost precautions should be observed and detailed prescriptions should be provided to the authorities before seeking environmental and ecological clearances, he pointed out.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU