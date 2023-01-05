Arvind Fashions CFO Piyush Gupta resigns

Arvind Fashions announced that Piyush Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company effective from close of business hours on 5 January 2023, due to personal and family health reasons.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia as the CFO of the company with effect from 6 January 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

Chitlangia is a qualified chartered accountant (CA) and an experienced finance professional. In his career spanning 30 years, he has worked in leadership roles in large retail & FMCG companies both in India and abroad. Prior to joining Arvind Fashions, he has worked with More Retail, Coca-Cola Company and Super Max World.

Arvind Fashions is in the business of marketing and distribution of branded apparels and accessories.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 118.7% to Rs 18.22 crore on 45.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1181.81 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip slipped 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 347.55 on the BSE.

