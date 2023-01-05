Volumes soar at ABB India Ltd counter

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6965 shares

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 January 2023.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6965 shares. The stock gained 1.96% to Rs.2,758.20. Volumes stood at 4634 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20985 shares. The stock dropped 6.89% to Rs.6,120.40. Volumes stood at 14716 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd clocked volume of 8.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.84.30. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.57% to Rs.177.40. Volumes stood at 4.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 3.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.237.35. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)