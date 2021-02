Ashok Leyland significantly reduces its carbon footprint

Meets 60% of its energy consumption through clean energy

Ashok Leyland announced today that it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60% for its countrywide operations. Now 75% of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60% throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, is focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland, with a capacity of 75 MWp, located in Sivagangai district, in Tamil Nadu. This plant is one of the largest group captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)