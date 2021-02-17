LTI and Duck Creek Technologies to jointly implement business transformation for Mutual Benefit Group

Duck Creek Technologies and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) announced that Mutual Benefit Group (MBG), a property and casualty insurer in Pennsylvania and Maryland and longtime customer of Duck Creek, has chosen to migrate its existing on-premises instance of the Duck Creek Suite to Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. Having previously migrated Duck Creek Claims to Duck Creek OnDemand, MBG CIO Adam Solomon saw the benefits immediately and made the decision to carry out the same process for all of its core insurance technologies.

The carrier is partnering with LTI for this business transformation initiative, and all three organizations intend to work closely together throughout the process.

As part of a broader cloud strategy for its business, the carrier's decision to migrate all of its core systems to SaaS was driven by a desire for a modern operating model that will allow them to shift more resources to direct support of their agents and customers. A regional carrier in a market saturated by the largest players in the industry, MBG saw this move to SaaS as an opportunity to use technology to help level the playing field and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)