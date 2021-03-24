Ashok Leyland to induct e-buses of transportation of its employees

Ashok Leyland announced its decision to move towards sustainable transportation for its employees.

The Company will induct the Electric Buses in a phased manner, sourced from its subsidiary, Switch Mobility.

This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations. Together, this will help the Company further reduce its carbon footprint and move towards sustainable and socially responsible operations.

