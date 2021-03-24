Adani Road Transport bags Rs 1039.90 cr road project in Telangana

-
Adani Road Transport (ARTL), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises announced the award of one more Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Road Project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the state of Telangana.
Four laning of NH-365A from Kodad (Design Km 0.00/Existing Km 185.00 of NH-65) to Khammam (Design Km 31.800/ Existing Km 29.400) (Design Length = 31.800 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The company bid project cost of Rs 1039.90 crore.
