Ashoka Buildcon spurts after turnaround Q4 numbers

Ashoka Buildcon surged 7.43% to Rs 57.1 after the construction firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 134.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 10.24 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Net sales of Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 1584.22 crore, declining 0.79% from Rs 1596.81 crore in the same period last year. The result was announced after market hours on Monday, 15 June 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 179.84 crore in Q4 March 2020, up 228.10% from Rs 54.81 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense declined 50.37% to Rs 33.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 66.8 crore in Q4 March 2019.

On a standalone basis, net profit surged 68% to Rs 164.25 crore on 4% decline in net sales to Rs 1254.75 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Standalone EBITDA jumped 20% to Rs 263.50 in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 219.50 crore in Q4 March 2019. EBITDA margin improved to 20.4% in Q4 March 2020 from 16.3% in Q4 March 2019.

Total order book of the company as on 31 March 2020 stands at Rs 8,379 crore (excluding HAM Tumkur-Shivamoga III orders worth Rs 602 crore; EPC agreement has been signed in May 2020). Of the total order book, contribution from Roads HAM and roads EPC is 51.6% and 28.6%, respectively, power T&D & others is 8.3%, railways is 10.8% and CGD contributes the rest.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted business operations of the company from the last fortnight of March 2020 by disruption in construction activities, closing down of toll plazas, supply chain disruption,unavailability of labour, etc due to national wide lockdown. Partial resumption of construction activities have commenced at project sites in April 2020 and tolling activities has been resumed at all the toll-plazas from 20 April 2020. The revenue and profitability to be impacted for Q1FY21. The company expects to be near normal in business in H2 FY21. The company has made detailed assessment of its liquidity positionand do not foresee any challenges in servicing the debt and interest in near term.

Meanwhile the company has made payment toward interest and full redemption of 1,500 NCDs worth Rs 150 crore at interest of 9.80% issued by the company.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)