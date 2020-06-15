JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 134.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 1584.22 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon reported to Rs 134.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 1584.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1596.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 165.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 5070.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4930.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1584.221596.81 -1 5070.474930.12 3 OPM %29.9124.27 -31.0728.26 - PBDT243.57145.62 67 626.02448.98 39 PBT179.8475.19 139 326.24190.75 71 NP134.56-10.24 LP 165.32-33.46 LP

