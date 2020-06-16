JUST IN
Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 134.83 points or 2.93% at 4733.36 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (up 19.95%), Jump Networks Ltd (up 13.35%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 9.36%),Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 9.2%),Bank of India (up 7.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.97%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 4.96%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.94%), Reliance Home Finance Ltd (up 4.76%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 4.41%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.93%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 1.49%), and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 642.6 or 1.93% at 33871.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 181.3 points or 1.85% at 9995.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.25 points or 1.24% at 11992.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.26 points or 1.32% at 4174.39.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 341 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 10:00 IST

