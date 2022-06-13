Astron Paper tumbles after Q4 PAT slumps 90% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 95.29% in the March 2022 quarter
Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
ICSE semester 2 class 10 date sheet update: How to maximize preparation efforts with updated specimen paper in Maths
JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Pattern Changed: No Correction Window for the Students
South India Paper climbs on starting commercial ops in PM6
-
Astron Paper & Board Mill slumped 5.04% to Rs 40.50 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 91% to Rs 0.32 crore on 0.42% decline in net sales to Rs 143.21 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Consolidated profit before tax slumped 95.01% to Rs 0.52 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose 7.05% year on year to Rs 138.97 crore in Q4 March 2022.
On full year basis, the company's net profit declined 19.67% to Rs 8.25 crore on 17.9% rise in net sales to Rs 512.84 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Astron Paper & Board Mill is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU