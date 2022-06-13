Astron Paper tumbles after Q4 PAT slumps 90% YoY

Astron Paper & Board Mill slumped 5.04% to Rs 40.50 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 91% to Rs 0.32 crore on 0.42% decline in net sales to Rs 143.21 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Consolidated profit before tax slumped 95.01% to Rs 0.52 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose 7.05% year on year to Rs 138.97 crore in Q4 March 2022.

On full year basis, the company's net profit declined 19.67% to Rs 8.25 crore on 17.9% rise in net sales to Rs 512.84 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Astron Paper & Board Mill is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF.

