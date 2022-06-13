Trident slips after bath linen production drops 34% YoY in May

Trident declined 2.79% to Rs 41.85 after the firm announced production update for May 2022.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen slumped 34.32% to 3,364 metric tonnes (MT) in May 2022 as against 5,122 MT posted in May 2021. Production of bed linen declined 6.25% to 2.85 million metric (MM) in May 2022 from 3.04 MM recorded in May 2021. Production of yarn slipped 10.86% to 9,191 MT in May 2022 over 10,311 MT reported in May 2021.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper jumped 14.34% to 14,372 MT in May 2022 compared with 12,569 MT in May 2021. Production of chemicals fell 1.36% to 8,923 MT in May 2022 as against 9,046 MT in May 2021.

Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

The company reported a 137.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.25 crore on a 39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,869.85 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

