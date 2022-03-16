ATF Price Spikes To Record High Above Rs 1 Lakh Mark

The Aviation turbine fuel or ATF prices in India were raised by around 18% to all-time high levels following the recent spurt in crude oil prices.

The ATF prices have been raised above Rs 100000 mark now. ATF was hiked by 17,135.63 per kiloliter to Rs 110,666.29 per kiloliter in Delhi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

