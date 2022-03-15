Oilmeals Exports Tank Around 53% On Year In February 2022

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India has compiled export data for export of oilmeals for the month of February, 2022 and provisionally reported the figure at 187,320 tons compared to 397,517 tons in February 2021 i.e. down by 53% mainly due to a fall in export of soybean meal.

The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.'21 - Feb.'22 is reported at 2,131,360 tons compared to 3,366,633 tons i.e. down by 37%. In current year financial year 2021-22, export of oilmeals in first eleven months (Apr.'21-Feb.'22) down by 37% mainly due to lesser export of soybean meal.

