Australia Market drags down by BHP going ex dividend

The Australian share market finished down for second consecutive session on Thursday, 02 September 2021, as investors sentiment dented amid persisted concerns around COVID-19 after authorities on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another three week, with ex-dividend mining titan BHP led losses.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 declined 41.39 points, or 0.55%, to 7,485.75.

The broader All Ordinaries fell 29.14 points, or 0.37%, to 7,783.81.

Shares of BHP were the major weight on the market, with its 6.9% slide accounting for close to 70% of the ASX 200's drop, amid weaker iron ore prices and minus its recently announced payout. BHP traded ex-dividend for its $2.73 per share dividend, set to be paid to investors on September 21.

Supermarket Woolworths was another blue-chip to trade ex-dividend and closed 1.5% lower at $40.47.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7388, having climbed from below $0.73 earlier in the week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)