Australia Market ends 0.36% stronger

The Australian share market finished session higher on Monday, 15 November 2021, as sentiment was lifted on tracking positive cues from Wall Street's strong finish last week and slew of better than expected economic data from China. Most of ASX sectors advanced, with healthcare, materials, and tech stocks topped the gainers list while banks declined amid fears about high inflation and interest-rate increases.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 27.06 points, or 0.36%, to 7,470.11. The broader All Ordinaries index added 32.40 points, or 0.42%, to 7,7798.23
The top performing stocks in this index were MESOBLAST and RESMED INC, up 11.8% and 5.2% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were UNITI GROUP and AMPOL, down 2.5% and 2.1% respectively.
Industrial output and retail sales in China, Australia's top trading partner, grew at a surprisingly faster pace in October, with output growing 3.5% from a 3.1% increase in September, and retail sales rising 4.9% year-on-year.
Healthcare stocks jumped after Australian officials said the country will likely start administering Covid-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12 in January. Resmed Inc shares advanced 5.7%, while biotech major CSL Ltd rose 1.3%. Drug developer Mesoblast jumped 14.7% after releasing a positive phase three trial result of its stroke medicine.
Gold stocks advanced as bullion prices over the weekend logged their best week since May with inflationary fears lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Miner Pantoro surged 20%.
Technology stocks rose, with data centre operator NEXTDC climbing 4.8%, while network operator Megaport added 4.3%.
Shares of financials were down with National Australia Bank down by 1.5% as its shares traded ex-dividend, while Commonwealth Bank gave up 0.7%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7348, having slipped from above $0.74 last week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU