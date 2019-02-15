Australia Market ends firmer

JUST IN
Headline indices of the Australian financial market closed slight higher in lackluster trade on Friday, 15 February 2019, as risk sentiments muted amid ongoing U. S.-China trade negotiations in Beijing. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished up 6.7 points, or 0.11%, at 6,066.1 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 9 points, or 0.15%, at 6,148.6.

The finance sector was higher, with three of the four big banks saw gains, led by ANZ, which was up 1%, to A$26.81. NAB edged 1 cent lower to A$24.22.

Among individual stocks, Domain shares shot up 21% to A$2.53, as the real estate listing company's A$156.4 million first-half loss was apparently less than investors had expected.

Bega Cheese gained 7.4%, to A$5.09, after the dairy company said it would build a A$34 million plant at the Murray Goulburn Koroit factory in western Victoria it bought last year for A$250 million.

Whitehaven Coal shares closed down 6.7%, to A$4.47, after spooking investors with news of lower sales and increased coal production costs.

Automotive Holdings Group shares skidded 8.2% after it said it would recognise a non-cash impairment of A$226 million when it reports earnings next week, reflecting soft market conditions in the automotive retail sector.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar appreciated against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Friday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7089 after seeing an earlier high of $0.7107.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US stock market closed lower after the release of U.

S. retail data in December came in far below expectations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.27% to close at 2,745.72 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 103.88 points to finish its trading day at 25,439.39. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, edged up by 0.1% to close at 7,426.95.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 13:02 IST

