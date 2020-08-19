Australia Market extends gain

The Australian share market finished higher for second straight session on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, buoyed by strong gains in healthcare and technology stocks.

Financials, consumer discretionary and communications also provided support as materials, real estate and consumer staples fell most.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 44.28 points, or 0.72%, to 6,167.64. The broader All Ordinaries was up 45.41 points, or 0.72%, to 6,314.14.

Shares of financial sector advanced, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was the stand out for the big banks, after the lender resumed dividend payouts, having halted them early this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shares of CSL, one of the largest listed Australian stocks, gained 6.4% to close at their highest level since April 29 after the company posted a 17% rise in its annual profit.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7269, having risen from levels below $0.72 seen earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

