Australia Market extends gain

The Australian share market finished higher for second day in row on Thursday, 29 April 2021, as gains in IT, materials and energy stocks were more than offset by losses among consumer discretionary, consumer staples, realty, financials.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 17.61 points, or 0.25%, to 7,082.28.

The broader All Ordinaries rose 26.02 points, or 0.36%, to 7,346.03.

Miners were mixed, with iron ore miners BHP and Rio Tinto each gaining 0.9% - while Miner Fortescue Metals retreated 0.2% on the back of a weaker than expected quarterly result.

Supermarket giant Woolworths was the most significant drain on the market, dropping 3.9% to $39.81 after a disappointing quarterly result and news it would not be proceeding with a controversial Dan Murphy's liquor store in Darwin.

In economic news, the export price index rose 11.2% this quarter and 8.6% through the year. The import price index also rose 0.2% and fell 6.2% through the year.

