Australia Market gains on energy boosts

-
ALSO READ
Sodexo boosts the energy quotient of athletes as Khelo India University Games drew curtains
Neo-Bank Major Niyo Boosts Its Customer Experiences by Partnering With Clootrack
AU Bank rises after steep fall in Q1 provisions boosts profitability
IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints
JSW Energy commences operations at Vijayanagar-based solar project
-
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 14.27 points, or 0.21%, to 6,842.89. The broader All Ordinaries index added 10.64 points, or 0.15%, to 7,082.47.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. and NEW HOPE CORPORATION, up 9.1% and 6% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were LAKE RESOURCES and SOUTH32, down 12.7% and 7.4% respectively.
Shares of energy companies advanced on the back of stronger crude oil prices, with Woodside Energy and Santos rallying 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively.
Among individual equities, Lithium developer Lake Resources plummeted 12.7% amid news of a disagreement between the company and its Kachi Project partner.
COMMODITY NEW: Crude prices inched higher on Thursday on the potential of renewed demand from China after Chengdu announced to ease lockdown measures.
Brent crude futures limbed 0.4% to stand at $84.48 per barrel, while U. S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% to $88.94 per barrel.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia added 33,500 jobs in the month of August, a 0.2% increase from July in seasonally adjusted terms. The nation's unemployment rate rose to 3.5%, with the youth unemployment rate at 8.4% for the month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU