Australia Market extends gain to fourth day

Australia stock market finished higher for fourth straight session on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight, with shares in financials and materials sectors leading the surge.

However, market gains capped ahead to a critical release Tuesday on US consumer prices, followed by Thursday's report on retail sales -- the last major data ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate move next week.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 45.22 points, or 0.65%, to 7,009.69. The broader All Ordinaries index advanced 45.53 points, or 0.63%, to 7,253.69

The top performing stocks in this index were NICKEL INDUSTRIES and MESOBLAST, up 6.7% and 5.8% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were TYRO PAYMENTS and IMUGENE, down 5.1% and 4.3% respectively.

Materials and resources stocks were higher as iron ore prices rose to a 2-week high. Rio Tinto rose 0.7%, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals shed 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Financials were higher, with the Big Four banks gaining between 0.6 and 1.7%.

Among individual equities, Ramsay Health Care slid 10% after a KKR-led consortium said it will not improve its US$14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the hospital operator.

