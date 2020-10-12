Australia Market rises for a sixth day

-
ALSO READ
Hexaware Tech hits record high as promoter accepts delisting price
Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367cr
India sees PE, VC deals worth USD 45 bn in 2019, highest inflow in 10 yrs: Report
Reliance Industries shares gain over 1 pc after KKR deal
Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR
-
The Australian share market advanced for sixth straight session on Monday, 12 October 2020, to hit a seven-week high, on the back of strength in the IT, Gold and Financials sectors. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inclined 29.80 points, or 0.49%, to 6,131.97. The broader All Ordinaries added 30.59 points, or 0.48%, to 6,343.07.
The tech sector was the standout today, leading improvements with a number of tech stocks in takeover talks. Link Group (LNK) surged 25% after receiving a ~$2.8 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium including Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group.
The offer is for $5.20 per share and is non-binding and conditional.
Elsewhere, Bravura Solution (BVS) has made an acquisition of its own with the financial software provider parting with A$41.5 million to acquire UK pensions administration firm Delta Software. BVS shares ended 8.9% higher. BNPL names are also advancing and adding to broader tech gains. Afterpay (APT) lifted 2.8%.
The financial sector climbed steadily. The big four banks improved by between 1.3% and 2%, with ANZ leading gains.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU