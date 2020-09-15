Australia Stocks end mixed

The Australian share market finished session mixed in unenthusiastic trade on Tuesday, 15 September 2020, as hopes of more easing in coronavirus curbs in the state of Victoria offset by the RBA Board minutes, which failed to hint at fresh stimulus.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 4.69 points, or 0.08%, to 5,894.83.

The broader All Ordinaries edged up 0.72 point, or 0.01%, to 6,079.26.

The RBA Board minutes were out this morning, with few fresh insights provided. The central bank stopped short of providing new options for further stimulus.

Shares of banks and financials declined, with ANZ leading losses for the big four with a 1.9% drop to A$17.35, with Commonwealth Bank shedding 1.7% to A$65.03, Westpac down 1.5% to A$16.72, and NAB 1.4% lower at A$17.16.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar traded at $0.7315, as compared to an earlier low of $0.7265, as minutes from the central bank's recent policy meeting did not provide a clearer direction on further policy measures.

