Australian Stocks Ease As Consumer Sentiments Take A Hit

Australian stocks eased today as overall mood in Asian markets was tepid. The country reported a record high of Covid-19 deaths. Weak economic data also dented sentiment, with a measure of consumer confidence in the country showing a sharp fall.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.10% to close at 7,408.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended slightly lower at 7,735.80. A survey from ANZ out on Tuesday showed its measure of consumer sentiment tanked 7.6% last week to its lowest since October 2020. The US markets were closed for a public holiday yesterday, leading to a somewhat thin trading. The US stocks were mixed in volatile trade on Friday, 14 January 2022, with the S&P500 index and the Nasdaq settling above unchanged line, while the Dow ended opposite side of the unchanged line.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)