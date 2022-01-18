Australian Stocks Ease As Consumer Sentiments Take A Hit

Australian stocks eased today as overall mood in Asian markets was tepid. The country reported a record high of Covid-19 deaths. Weak economic data also dented sentiment, with a measure of consumer confidence in the country showing a sharp fall.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.10% to close at 7,408.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended slightly lower at 7,735.80. A survey from ANZ out on Tuesday showed its measure of consumer sentiment tanked 7.6% last week to its lowest since October 2020. The US markets were closed for a public holiday yesterday, leading to a somewhat thin trading. The US stocks were mixed in volatile trade on Friday, 14 January 2022, with the S&P500 index and the Nasdaq settling above unchanged line, while the Dow ended opposite side of the unchanged line.
