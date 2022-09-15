Automotive Industry Poised To Grow Fast

-
Expressing confidence on the growth story of this Industry, Goyal emphasised that the focus should now be on Quality and Cost competitiveness. He noted that while in the last few years Automobile Industry faced challenges of subdued demand and slowdown mainly due to Covid, the worst is over now and record number of sales for two and three wheelers suggests that the Industry is back on track. Recognizing the huge potential of the Automotive sector, the minister said the Industry contributes significantly to the GDP, creates jobs, encourages skill development, values talents and has an ecosystem which has a considerable impact on the society.
