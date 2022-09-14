India's WPI inflation at 12.41% in August

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 12.41% in August 2022 compared with 11.64% in August 2021.

"Inflation in August, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, electricity, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.

The WPI grew 13.93% in July 2022, while the figure for June was 16.23%.

WPI for the month of September 2022 will release on 14 October 2022.

