Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Slips 1.9%

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd fell 1.9% today to trade at Rs 481.3. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.29% to quote at 16473.78. The index is down 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd decreased 1.78% and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd lost 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 29.6 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3809 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5769 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 884.95 on 22 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 415.05 on 28 Feb 2023.

