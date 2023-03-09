JSW Steel rises as crude steel production jumps 10% YoY in February

JUST IN
JSW Steel gained 1.61% to Rs 686.50 after the steel major said that its standalone crude steel production in February 2023 stood at 17.32 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 10% year on year.

JSW Steel recorded crude steel production of 15.80 lakh tonnes in February 2022.

The production of flat rolled products rose 9% to 12.57 lakh tones in February 2023 as against 11.54 lakh tones reported in February 2022. The production of long rolled products increased by 2% to 3.75 lakh tonnes in February 2023 as compared to 3.67 lakh tones posted in the same period last year.

JSW Steel ls the flagship business of the diversified, JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28.5 MTPA in India and the USA (including capaclties under joint control).

The company reported 90% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 4,516 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose by 3% YoY to Rs 39,134 crore during the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 09:25 IST

