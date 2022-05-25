Avanti Feeds receives favourable response from USFDA

Avanti Feeds announced that the company had previously informed that CDC (Centre for Disease Control, US Government) and US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had recalled some of the cooked Shrimp products exported to US by the Avanti Frozen Foods, a Subsidiary Company (AFFPL), from the US market, identified as potential for contamination for containing Salmonella in those Products.

Subsequently, the USFDA, after satisfied with several preventive measures and streamlining of the quality control systems taken by the AFFPL, considered the recall of the product(s) to be terminated vide its email received by the Company from USFDA during the early hours of 25 May 2022.

