Natco Pharma update on lawsuit for Glatiramer Acetate Injection

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets
Natco Pharma Ltd continues to edge higher
Natco Pharma standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the December 2021 quarter
TCS, GE Shipping, Natco Pharma in focus
Natco Pharma jumps on launching Revlimid generic in US mkt
-
Natco Pharma announced that Johnson & Johnson's and Momenta Pharmaceuticals has filed a lawsuit against NATCO and its marketing partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Mylan) & others alleging infringement of two old Patents associated with 20mg/ml and 40mg/ml Glatiramer Acetate Injection.
This lawsuit has been filed in the Pennsylvania Federal Court.
NATCO and its marketing partner, Mylan believe this is a meritless suit for a product that has been in the market for more than 5 years. Mylan and NATCO will strongly defend against this suit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU