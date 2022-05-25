Natco Pharma update on lawsuit for Glatiramer Acetate Injection

Natco Pharma announced that Johnson & Johnson's and Momenta Pharmaceuticals has filed a lawsuit against NATCO and its marketing partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Mylan) & others alleging infringement of two old Patents associated with 20mg/ml and 40mg/ml Glatiramer Acetate Injection.

This lawsuit has been filed in the Pennsylvania Federal Court.

NATCO and its marketing partner, Mylan believe this is a meritless suit for a product that has been in the market for more than 5 years. Mylan and NATCO will strongly defend against this suit.

