Great Eastern Shipping Company completes trials with biofuel blend

The Great Eastern Shipping Company with support from the Director General of shipping, India & Indian Registry of Shipping have successfully completed India's first trials on an MR tanker in international waters using biofuel-blend.
The biofuel grade B20M, a blend of ISCC certified 20% FAME biofuel and 80% VLSFO was bunkered at Dubai anchorage, UAE from a German company UNIPER Energy and the trials were conducted in international waters.
There were no challenges faced during these trials.
Biofuel is a fuel that is derived from renewable sources in this case, waste oils such as used cooking oil. Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide that is absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide that is released when the fuel is burned, thus helping the fuel to gain more attention around the world.
The sustainable biofuels can be used as a marine 'drop-in fuel' to help reduce carbon emissions in shipping.
