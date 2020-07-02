Bajaj Auto sales decline 31% YoY in June

The auto major reported 31% decline in total vehicles sales to 2.78 lakh units in June 2020 as against 4.04 lakh units in June 2019.

Bajaj Auto registered a 27% fall in total two-wheeler sales to 2.55 lakh units in June 2020 over 3.51 lakh units in June 2019. Total commercial vehicles sales slumped 57% to 22,975 units in June 2020 as compared to 53,333 units in June 2019.

The company's total vehicle sales surged 119% in June from 1.27 lakh units registered in May 2020. Due to nationwide lockdown, the company's sales were disrupted in April and May this year. In April, there were no sales in the domestic market, but the company exported 37,878 units.

Bajaj Auto's consolidated reported net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 1,353.99 crore on 8.5% decline in net sales to Rs 6,610.90 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.17% higher at Rs 2847.15 on BSE. Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts.

