Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 66.35 points or 1.31% at 5134.87 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 9.99%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.94%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 4.93%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 4.9%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Home Finance Ltd (up 4.75%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 4.2%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 4.16%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 4.15%), and IFCI Ltd (up 3.87%).

On the other hand, Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 5%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.9%), and Centrum Capital Ltd (down 4.62%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.2 or 0.96% at 35755.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.9 points or 1.02% at 10535.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.73 points or 1.04% at 12558.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.42 points or 0.87% at 4351.3.

On BSE,1350 shares were trading in green, 561 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

