Bajaj Auto total sales declines 21% YoY in January

The two wheeler maker's total sales declined 21% to 2,85,995 units in January 2023 compared with 3,63,443 units sold in January 2022.The company's total domestic sales rose 16% to 1,73,270 units while exports tumbled 47% to 1,12,725 units in January 2023 over January 2022.
The total two-wheelers sales declined 25% to 2,41,107 units in January 2023 as against 3,23,430 units sold in January 2022. While, commercial vehicles sales rose 12% to 40,888 units in January 2023 from 40,013 units sold in the same period a year ago.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 3% to Rs 1,472 crore on 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 9,050 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.55% to Rs 3839.90 on the BSE.
