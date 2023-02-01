Torrent Power Ltd Spurts 6.07%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.5%

Torrent Power Ltd has lost 4.72% over last one month compared to 11.6% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

Torrent Power Ltd rose 6.07% today to trade at Rs 476.95. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.5% to quote at 3190.04. The index is down 11.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 5.01% and Va Tech Wabag Ltd added 2.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 5.44 % over last one year compared to the 1.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Torrent Power Ltd has lost 4.72% over last one month compared to 11.6% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12810 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 609.9 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 416 on 19 May 2022.

