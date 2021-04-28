Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries in focus

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,347 crore on 5% decline in total income to Rs 6,855 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The NBFC's new loans booked during Q4 FY21 stood at 5.47 million, down by 9% over 6.03 million in Q4 FY20. Customer franchise as of 31 March 2021 was at 48.57 million compared with 42.60 million as of 31 March 2020. Bajaj Finance acquired 2.26 million new customers in Q4 FY21 compared with 1.85 million in Q4 FY20.

Axis Bank reported net profit of Rs 2677 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 1387.78 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter declined marginally by 0.03% to Rs 20,213.46 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The bank posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 3569.67 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 1878.91 crore in Q4 FY20.

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit fell 2.78% to Rs 364.32 crore on 8.42% increase in total income to Rs 3,194.52 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a standalone basis, ABB India's net profit soared 118.64% to Rs 141.33 crore on 7.02% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,629.15 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) reported 26% jump in net profit to Rs 315.9 crore on 6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 502.9 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit rose 318.76% to Rs 310.05 crore on 48.78% increase in total income to Rs 6,142.67 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Info Edge (India) said that it would sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering of Zomato through offer for sale.

