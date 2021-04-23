Tata Motors, Indus Towers, Tata Elxsi in focus

Tata Motors said that the company's wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK, like other automotive manufacturers, is currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semi-conductors, which is having an impact on its production schedules and ability to meet global demand for some of their vehicles. As a result, JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26, 2021. Manufacturing continues at the Solihull plant. JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.

On a consolidated basis, Indus Towers' net profit jumped 109.96% to Rs 1,363.70 crore on 234.27% increase in total income to Rs 6,569.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Tata Elxsi's net profit rose 9.5% to Rs 115.20 crore on 8.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 518.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Visaka Industries net profit surged 350% to Rs 30.87 crore on 55.47% increase in total income to Rs 356.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Rallis India's net profit spurted 1149.23% to Rs 8.12 crore on 30.97% increase in total income to Rs 480.95 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Gland Pharma received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for generic Foscarnet Sodium Injection, 6000 mg/250 mL (24 mg/mL) Single-Dose Bag for Infusion.

Wonderla Holidays announced closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till 29th April or until further notice due to the current COVID 19 situation. This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID 19 and to ensure the safety of the customers.

