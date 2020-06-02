Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 5.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2276.8, up 5.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% slide in NIFTY and a 25.88% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2276.8, up 5.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 9.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9873.5, up 2.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2270.15, up 5.2% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% slide in NIFTY and a 25.88% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 26.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)